Alex Rodriguez addresses past romance with Cameron Diaz in new docuseries

Alex Rodriguez gives rare comment about ex Cameron Diaz

Alex Rodriguez is revisiting one of his most talked-about past relationships.

The retired MLB star, now 50, made a brief acknowledgment of his romance with Cameron Diaz in HBO’s new three-part docuseries Alex vs ARod, released November 20.

Rodriguez has typically kept the relationship private over the years, but during the third and final episode, photos of Diaz appeared onscreen as Rodriguez reflected on 2009 World Series championship--the height of his athletic career as he was leading the New York Yankees.

“There was a lot going on at the time,” Rodriguez commented and stopped there, offering no further detail.

The remark makes it one of the rare times he has publicly referenced the actress, 53, or their yearlong romance.

The pair were first linked in May 2010 after reportedly spending time together at Boston’s Liberty Hotel. They kept things quiet at first, but the relationship soon became public, with holiday trips to Mexico and sightings in Miami, where Rodriguez was building a home.

Diaz confirmed the relationship in June 2011, telling Elle UK they wanted happiness for each other but weren’t dependent on one another. They split that September, though Rodriguez still praised her in a 2012 interview, calling her “one of the greatest human beings” he’d ever met.

They split that September, though Rodriguez still praised her in a 2012 interview, calling her “one of the greatest human beings” he’d ever met.

While Diaz appears briefly in the docuseries, Rodriguez’s former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, is not included.