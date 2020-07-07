Halle Berry apologises for taking up transgender role amid US protests

Known far and wide for her roles in the X-Men series, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and even John Wick: Chapter 3, Halle Berry has a fanbase of her own her way in all Hollywood.



However, in lieu of the recent protests blaring down in the US, she has issued a public apology over taking on a project where she was to play a transgender character.



During an Instagram live, Halle spoke about the role she considered taking and was quoted saying, "(It’s) a character where the woman is a trans character, so she’s a woman that transitioned into a man. She’s a character in a project I love that I might be doing."

"I want to experience that world, understand that world. I want to deep dive in that in the way I did 'Bruised'. Who this woman was is so interesting to me, and that will probably be my next project, and that will require me cutting all of my hair off."

No sooner than the public became enraged and many netizens began bashing her for the alleged misgendering of a trans person and even pointed out how transgender roles should go to trans characters. Following the public backlash, Halle swiftly pulled back from the movie and issued her apology attempting to make amends for wrongful representation.

In a statement on Twitter, she claimed, "Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I’d like to apologize for those remarks. As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories."

She also added, "I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera."

Soon after her apology went viral, all the hate subsided and was replaced by a swarm of worried fans, reassuring her there was no need to apologize.

One fan stated, "Holy crap Halle, stop apologizing! If anything taking a role like this would have expanded your mind on the issues within the trans community. You aren't appropriating anything. Stop the apologies. You had an interest in learning something. Acting is experiencing” while another claimed, "You don't have to apologize, I think people get offended very easily nowadays. I would have loved to see you in that role. Love you.”



