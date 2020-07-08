Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry lauds young people working for the erasure of HIV/AIDS stigma

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 08, 2020

Prince Harry lauds the young people working for the erasure of HIV/AIDS stigma

Prince Harry highlighted the pressing need of resilience for a generation that is free of AIDS, during his latest virtual appearance.

The Duke of Sussex spoke during the opening ceremony of the 23rd International AIDS conference on behalf of his patronage, Sentebale.

In his address, the duke urged people to come forward with their stories of resilience as they battle HIV and AIDS.

"This year's theme is resilience, something all of us around the globe have understood, specifically over recent months. And for many, digging deep to find that resilience has been a challenging experience,” said Harry.

“For those of you affected by HIV and AIDS, the examples of resilience within one's self and within the community has been felt and fostered for decades. At Sentebale, we see the resilience of young people every single day,” he went on to say.

He also introduced two warriors of the disease who overpowered the social stigmas of HIV and AIDS and shared their stories with the world, 24-year-old Sekgabo Seselamarumo and Rethabile Sereba, 22.

"These young people are willing to speak out on its injustice, be role models to their peers, support HIV prevention, and challenge limiting systems in the hope of a more inclusive and accepting environment for all. … They are resilience personified. We all succeed when they are empowered," he said before signing off.

The aim of the conference was to bring to light the feats of the HIV community while also stressing on the need to fix the gaps for the disease’s treatment, care services and prevention. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp seen lying bloodied with a mutilated finger in resurfaced photos

Johnny Depp seen lying bloodied with a mutilated finger in resurfaced photos
Kanye West back-pedals on his support for Trump: 'I am taking the red hat off'

Kanye West back-pedals on his support for Trump: 'I am taking the red hat off'
Kanye West unveils what his first move would be as US president

Kanye West unveils what his first move would be as US president

Kim Kardashian emerges as fashion icon, shares throwback fitting photos

Kim Kardashian emerges as fashion icon, shares throwback fitting photos
Elton John postpones 2020 tour dates: 'It breaks my heart'

Elton John postpones 2020 tour dates: 'It breaks my heart'
Brad Pitt's demeaning words for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston led hue and cry

Brad Pitt's demeaning words for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston led hue and cry
Billie Eilish’s mother reveals true extent of her love for Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish’s mother reveals true extent of her love for Justin Bieber
Kate Middleton reveals her children having sunflower growing contest

Kate Middleton reveals her children having sunflower growing contest
David Schwimmer addresses lack of diversity on 'Friends': 'It felt wrong'

David Schwimmer addresses lack of diversity on 'Friends': 'It felt wrong'
Johnny Depp says Amber Heard had 'an agenda' in marrying him

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard had 'an agenda' in marrying him
Donald Trump thinks Kanye West's presidential bid could be a 'great trial run'

Donald Trump thinks Kanye West's presidential bid could be a 'great trial run'
Meghan Markle to make her first public address at Girl Up summit next week

Meghan Markle to make her first public address at Girl Up summit next week

Latest

view all