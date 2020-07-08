Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian emerges as fashion icon, shares throwback fitting photos

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 08, 2020

Reality superstar Kim Kardashian has shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram Monday.

Taking her fans on a fashionable stroll down memory lane, the 39-year-old fashion icon highlighted plunging red draped gown and a strapless ivory dress adorned with frothy tulle, the latter teamed with sky-high Christian.

“So I keep everything and have been organizing my pics during quarantine and found all of my old fitting pics! So many good gems in here!,” the reality superstar captioned her gallery, asking, “Do you guys remember some of these looks?”

In others, she modeled casual outfits, including a denim jacket thrown over a colorful floral mini skirt and a sleeveless mini dress styled with a black vest and oversize belt.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star gave her millions of followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her style evolution over the years.

