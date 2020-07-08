Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Kanye West unveils what his first move would be as US president

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 08, 2020

An unearthed tweet by Kanye West shows him disclosing what his first move as president would be

Kanye West's previously made statements about his plans on what he would do given he takes charge of the Oval Office, have been circulating online.

An unearthed tweet by the 43-year-old Yeezus hit maker shows him disclosing what his first move as president of the United States would be. The rapper said in 2018 that he wishes to change the name of the private presidential aircraft Air Force One to something that fits him more aptly.

"When we become president we have to change the name of the plane from Air Force one to Yeezy force one,” he tweeted.

For those of you unaware, Yeezy is the rapper’s nickname and also the name he has given to his clothing line.

West had left everyone taken aback and baffled after he announced his presidential run for 2020 in a surprise move. He had earlier iterated that he may join the electoral race in 2024 to avoid becoming a rival to the current President Donald Trump, with whom he shares cordial ties.

He had earlier left jaws dropped after he dropped by at the Trump Tower to meet the president a day after he was took charge of the Oval Office.

Defending his controversial visit, West had later tweeted: "You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Back in November last year, he had hinted at his political inclinations as he began his speech at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, saying: “When I run for President in 2024,” leading to the crowd breaking into laughter.

“What y'all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye's crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing, they got no opinion, they're so scared!" he had added. 

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp seen lying bloodied with a mutilated finger in resurfaced photos

Johnny Depp seen lying bloodied with a mutilated finger in resurfaced photos
Kanye West back-pedals on his support for Trump: 'I am taking the red hat off'

Kanye West back-pedals on his support for Trump: 'I am taking the red hat off'
Kim Kardashian emerges as fashion icon, shares throwback fitting photos

Kim Kardashian emerges as fashion icon, shares throwback fitting photos
Elton John postpones 2020 tour dates: 'It breaks my heart'

Elton John postpones 2020 tour dates: 'It breaks my heart'
Brad Pitt's demeaning words for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston led hue and cry

Brad Pitt's demeaning words for ex-wife Jennifer Aniston led hue and cry
Billie Eilish’s mother reveals true extent of her love for Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish’s mother reveals true extent of her love for Justin Bieber
Kate Middleton reveals her children having sunflower growing contest

Kate Middleton reveals her children having sunflower growing contest
David Schwimmer addresses lack of diversity on 'Friends': 'It felt wrong'

David Schwimmer addresses lack of diversity on 'Friends': 'It felt wrong'
Johnny Depp says Amber Heard had 'an agenda' in marrying him

Johnny Depp says Amber Heard had 'an agenda' in marrying him
Donald Trump thinks Kanye West's presidential bid could be a 'great trial run'

Donald Trump thinks Kanye West's presidential bid could be a 'great trial run'
Prince Harry lauds young people working for the erasure of HIV/AIDS stigma

Prince Harry lauds young people working for the erasure of HIV/AIDS stigma
Meghan Markle to make her first public address at Girl Up summit next week

Meghan Markle to make her first public address at Girl Up summit next week

Latest

view all