Thursday Jul 23 2020
Meghan Markle feels 'cooped up' in $18mn mansion and is looking to get out of LA

Thursday Jul 23, 2020

Meghan Markle’s new start to her Los Angeles life began on a bumpy note and with her birthday around the corner, she is now looking to get away from Hollywood.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex feels “cooped up” in the $18million mansion where she is living with Prince Harry and their son Archie and is looking for a romantic getaway for her 39th birthday on August 4. 

A source spilled the details to the Daily Mail about what she has in mind for the big, given the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the world into disarray.

"Whatever she ends up doing for her birthday, Meghan said it will be low-key,” said the insider, adding that, "She said she doesn’t want to come across as being careless and irresponsible.”

The grapevine also revealed that the pair has been feeling “cooped up” in their mansion trying to protect themselves not just from the virus but also the paparazzi.

It was also revealed that she would also make coronavirus testing a requirement for the guests before they can attend her birthday party. 

