'Dirilis: Ertugrul': Turkish actor Engin Altan's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan

Pictures and videos of a Karachi resident are doing the rounds on social media for his uncanny resemblance to Turkish actor Engin Altan who plays the lead character in "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The Pakistani doppelganger of Engin Altan has been identified as Mustafa Hanif who also runs a YouTube channel where he promotes tourism in his country.



"Dirilis: Ertugrul" is being aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The TV series has set new records of receivership in the country.