James Corden accused of being a ‘bully’ after Ellen DeGeneres’s empire topples over

James Corden has sparked controversy after Ellen DeGeneres was reportedly about to get replaced with him

James Corden is now the starting to take over headlines after it was rumoured that he might be getting ready to take over Ellen DeGeneres's throne.

However, soon after that, the British comedian and talk show host has spiraled his own scandals after the news broke out with Twitter users stepping forward to allege that The Late Late Show host is no different from his American counterpart.

It all began when entertainment writer Louis Peitzman retweeted a story about Corden’s possible succession to DeGeneres’s show, with a sarcastic comment. “Famously kind James Corden :)” Peitzman wrote and later explained that the remark was loaded with “very obvious sarcasm.”

Social media users start bringing up stories about the host from years ago that accuse him of being ‘abusive’ and ‘hostile’, pretty much the same allegations that have now tainted the once-revered name of Ellen DeGeneres.

One user shared their experience with Corden saying: “never forget the story about him ignoring his wife on a plane who was struggling with their very young child. kid was crying and screaming the whole flight, corden sat away from both of them ignoring the cries & not helping with the bags. seems like a really nice, stand up guy.”

Another added: “Met at the stage door after seeing the History Boys. He was crude and embarrassed me when I mentioned wanting to meet another cast member that I had seen in another show. Not a fan.”

A third said: “Corden literally showed up to a WGA meeting unannounced once just to advocate for lowering late night writers salaries.”



