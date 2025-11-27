50 Cent unveils first look at 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' doc about Diddy

50 Cent has been publicly feuding with Diddy for years

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s long-anticipated docuseries about Sean “Diddy” Combs is just around the corner as Netflix locks in the release date.

The streaming giant confirmed on November 25 that all four episodes of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, executive produced by 50 Cent, will drop next Tuesday, December 2. According to Netflix, the series will feature unseen footage and interviews with people once close to Combs.

The 18-second teaser includes only one line from Mark Curry, a former artist of Diddy’s Bad Boy Records. “You can’t continue to keep hurting people and nothing ever happens. It’s just a matter of time,” Curry says.

The documentary is a collaboration between Netflix and 50 Cent’s production house, G-Unit Film and Television.

“I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film and Television,” the In Da Club rapper said in a statement. “I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen.”

Stapleton said she was drawn to the series “as a woman in the industry” and viewed the Cassie lawsuit as a cultural turning point. “When Cassie dropped her lawsuit, I just thought this could go a million different directions,” she said. “I wondered how she had the confidence to go out there against a mogul like Sean Combs.”

She added that the doc goes beyond the allegations themselves. “Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public... I hope [this documentary] is a wake-up call for how we idolize people.”