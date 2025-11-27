Elizabeth Olsen gets real about life, fear and growing older

Elizabeth Olsen reflected on life and growing older while preparing for her new film Eternity.

In the fantasy romcom, the 36-year-old actress plays a 90-year-old woman trapped inside her own 30-something-year-old body.

Olsen revealed that the role made her think even more about mortality and the rare privilege of growing older.

The WandaVision star told The Hollywood Reporter that she thinks about mortality “all the time” and that playing this character reminded her how lucky some people are to experience old age.

Olsen also explained that not having many grandparents growing up made her value every moment of life even more. “You just don’t know if you are going to have that opportunity to grow old.”

The Oldboy actress further shared why she was drawn to Eternity, saying the script reminded her of movies which her mother would have loved while still feeling modern.

She described the story as a mix of humour, universal truths and playful element that made the project exciting.

The actress emphasised on the importance of theatrical releases over streaming alone. Speaking to InStyle magazine, she highlighted how seeing films together in a theater creates such experience that can’t be created at home.

Through the rom-com, the Love and Death actress explored themes of time, life and connection, as her reflections on mortality and the chance to grow older show a thoughtful side of the actress.

Moreover, the film gave Elizabeth a chance to celebrate life while showing audiences a story that is both funny and meaningful.