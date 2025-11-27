Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: new shakeup in plans after venue reveal

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wedding planning halted because of new change

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce want to keep it 100 at their big day, which is why they are reportedly taking a moment to reconsider their wedding plans.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, are planning to host a grand wedding the coming year after the NFL season and they have encountered a small hurdle.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker and the athlete were reported to be preparing Swift’s Rhode Island mansion to host the celebration but an insider told Page Six that it might not end up being the final choice for venue.

The fiancés have decided that their wedding ceremony will include a lot more guests that the estate would be able to accommodate, as their guest list includes several celebrity pals of the Eras Tour performer, as well as Kelce’s teammates and football friends, and both of their childhood friends from Cleveland, and Nashville.

As of now, Swift and the New Heights podcast host are considering either going “all out” and hosting one grand scale celebration at a different venue, or hosting two ceremonies, one intimate wedding followed by the other main event.

One contender for the Love Story songstress and Kelce’s big day is reportedly the Blackberry Farm in Tennessee, which has been featured in celebrity weddings and magazines. If the couple decides to take their vows outside the States, they are also considering the private island Necker in the British Virgin Islands.

Although, none of the venues have been confirmed by the bride and groom-to-be, the English estate will be a strange turn of events, since three of the Grammy winner’s ex-boyfriends reside in the UK.