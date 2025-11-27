Michelle Yeoh reveals why she almost turned down role in ‘Wicked For Good'

Michelle Yeoh shared that she almost turned down her role in Wicked For Good because she was scared to sing live.

During her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the 63-year-old Oscar-winner explained that she didn’t have any personal connection to the musical before director Jon M Chu reached out to her.

When she read the script, Michelle immediately worried about the singing. However l, she told Chu that she did not sing professionally but he encouraged her to trust herself and take the chance.

Even after agreeing, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star said she felt nervous about performing next to Hollywood’s biggest names like Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The Star Trek: Section 31 actress further joked that the two actresses sang live with ease, while she felt completely out of her comfort zone.

Moreover, Yeoh also admitted during the moment where she began her part in The Wizard and I, she was so tense that she actually squeaked on her first notes.

The star credited her co-star Erivo for giving her strength, saying that ahe held her by the arms and reassured her that she could do it.

In another interview with Variety, Yeoh reflected on her fears and said she expected to be recast once the team heard her singing.

Instead, she ended up enjoying herself and found that the experience was far less frightening than she once began filming.

She said she had a great time and felt grateful for the support around her.

Before Michelle Yeoh was selected for the character, the team looked at several other actresses for Madame Morrible, including Jennifer Lopez, Hannah Waddingham, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Imelda Staunton and Angela Bassett.