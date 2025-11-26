Guy Fieri reveals he's in a wheelchair after extreme leg injury

Guy Fieri underwent emergency surgery after his accident

Guy Fieri is recovering from a serious on-set accident that left him relying on a wheelchair.

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Monday, November 24, the Food Network star revealed that he “slipped down a set of steps” while filming Flavortown Food Fight, though he did not reveal when the accident occurred.

Fieri, 57, explained that “one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold,” causing a fall so severe it tore his quad muscle “in half.”

Doctors rushed him into emergency surgery after calling the injury one of the most extreme they’d seen.

“You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded,” Fieri said.

With 125 people on set and production underway, the team quickly adapted. “We figured out how to pivot through it and to have some creative filming techniques. But it’s been a run.”

Since the accident, Fieri has been moving around with crutches and a wheelchair. “I have to stay off it,” he shared. “I can’t walk on it for eight weeks.” After that, he’ll get a cast and begin rehab, which he hopes to start “as fast as possible.”

For Thanksgiving, his eldest son Hunter is taking over the kitchen while Ryder, his youngest son, and nephew Jules pitch in.

“It’s gonna be me quarterbacking from the wheelchair and telling them what to do,” Fieri said. “So it’s going to be … an adventure,” Fieri said.