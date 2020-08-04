Kim Kardashian, Kanye West head out for family trip to ‘work things out’

Even though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have appeared to have patched up their differences during their emotional reunion, there are still wounds that need to be mended.

In order to work though the issues that came out due to Kanye’s manic episode, the couple has decided to take a family vacation in order to ‘work things out’ amongst themselves.

According to a source close to TMZ, Kim, Kanye and their kids “decided to jump on a jet and take a private family vacation to try and work things out. We're told the trip was something the couple discussed when Kim visited Kanye in an emotional trip to Wyoming last weekend."

While no pictures of Kim or any of the other Kardashian-West kids were taken, many speculate it might be because the pictures were snapped after the rest of the family had already entered the aircraft.

According to a number of reports, this trip seems to be a last ditch effort to save a marriage that now seems “beyond repair.” A previous source touched upon the couple’s lackluster marriage by claiming, Kim “isn't getting back what she needs from Kanye. She was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye."