Tuesday Aug 04 2020
Shaan-e-Pakistan goes digital for latest musical summit amid pandemic

Tuesday Aug 04, 2020

The SEPMA 2020 aims to bring together the Pakistan music fraternity to celebrate the diverse works of singers and musicians from all parts of the world.

KARACHI: In order to bring Pakistan's biggest music prodigies under one roof, Shaan-e-Pakistan has decided to hold the second edition of its Music Achievements Awards (SEPMA) with a digital musical summit.

The summit was held in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad with musicians, producers, and other industry moguls taking part in the event, according to a press release issued by the SEPMA. The meet was held with all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic being observed, it added.

In Karachi, the conversation took place at Cafe Koel, with actor Hira Hussain hosting the event and Shaista Lodhi, Sidra Iqbal, and Faizan Haqquee as moderators for the discussions.

The Lahore line-up included Shafqat Amanat Ali, Seemi Raheel, and Shahzad Nawaz, while in Islamabad, Shahnaz Minallah, Naeem Zamindaar, Dr Masuma Anwar Bangash, Abbas Ali Khan, Ali Ashraf, Arieb Azhar, and Sarmad Ghafoor participated at the summit that took place at Eco Haveli.

"This is the first digital Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Achievement to rise during these difficult days of a global pandemic," said Shaan-e-Pakistan CEO Huma Nassr.

The SEPMA 2020 aims to bring together the Pakistan music fraternity to celebrate the diverse works of singers and musicians from all parts of the world.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers planned to use different mediums to get the word out for the summit, with a focus on digital media.

The musical summit can be viewed on media partners' channels and Shaan-e-Pakistan's official YouTube channel.

