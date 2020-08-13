Meghan Markle was devastated before bidding royal family adieu: Wanted to do whatever it takes'

Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 13 2020
Meghan Markle was devastated after her life as a royal went down south and she tried to do everything possible to salvage it.

In new royals book Finding Freedom, royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand write that a tearful Duchess spoke to a friend about how terrible her royal life turned out to be.

In a quote from the book published by the Independent, Meghan spoke told a pal during her final month as working royals, "I gave up my entire life for this family. I was willing to do whatever it takes," Meghan reportedly said. "But here we are. It’s very sad."

An inside source told Scobie and Durand that Harry felt "there were so many occasions" when the royals showed no support to the Sussexes, or spoke out about the vicious media coverage they were receiving.

Harry believed his family "could have helped them, stood up for them, backed them up, and never did."

Meanwhile, one royal who did voice support for the couple was the Queen herself.

The ruling monarch "had always tried to be sensitive to her grandson’s needs," the authors write. "That one sentiment meant a lot to Harry."

