Sia on Katy Perry's struggle with deep depression: 'She had a real breakdown'

Famous singer Sia came forth shedding light on Katy Perry's ordeal while battling mental health issues.



In a new interview with The Los Angeles Times, the Chandelier singer, 44, revealed, "She had a real breakdown. She’s on stage with 10 candied lollipops and clowns and dancers, selling the dream, the joy, the happiness — and that’s really hard sometimes when you’re not feeling it yourself."

"I knew she was driven and ambitious, that was clear from the beginning. But I didn’t realize that she was so reliant on that validation for her psychological well-being," she continued. "She did say ‘I feel lost.’ I think it was a big kick to her ego, but it was the best thing that could have ever happened to her, really, because now she can make music for the fun of it. Getting No. 1's does nothing for your inside.”

Sia also shared that she was close with both Perry and Orlando Bloom, who are now engaged and expecting a daughter together. "I’d be on the phone with Orlando and have call waiting with Katy trying to call me," she recalled.

Earlier this month, the pop singer opened up about how she coped with depression.

"Having a great partner, having a sound mind, continuing to do the work, I'm not as flinchable," said the star, who overcome with the help of medication, therapy and support from loved ones. "I'm not untouchable or invincible, but it's a little bit more like water off a duck's back."