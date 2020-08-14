Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Aug 14 2020
By
Web Desk

'Prince Harry felt life as a royal was much too suffocating since the start'

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 14, 2020

'Prince Harry felt life as a royal was much too suffocating since the start'

Prince Harry was eager to move away from the monarchy since the start, long before he had met Meghan Markle.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie, who co-authored Sussex biography Finding Freedom with Carolyn Durand, said that it is unfair to only Meghan for the pair stepping away from the family.

"I think it’s unfair that Meghan has been blamed for convincing Harry to leave the royal family," Scobie said.

"Anyone who knows Harry will know that this has always been a side of his life that he’s struggled with and it’s seemed really obvious to us that he wanted to find someone to be his partner so he could move away from that," he added.

"As we report in the book, Meghan was prepared to drop everything to make her role in the royal family work. It says a lot about how we talk about women in the public eye that she gets the blame," Scobie continued.

"Any successful woman who is over a certain age is going to get called 'too loud' or 'too problematic,' and that’s especially true if you’re a woman of colour."

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan shares first photo of her pet dog Milan

Ayeza Khan shares first photo of her pet dog Milan
Sajal Ali posts adorable photo of Sridevi on her 57th birth anniversary

Sajal Ali posts adorable photo of Sridevi on her 57th birth anniversary
Meghan Markle made sure she goes 'out with a bang!' during jaw-dropping farewell tour

Meghan Markle made sure she goes 'out with a bang!' during jaw-dropping farewell tour
Selena Gomez addresses 'shame and guilt' on virtual cooking show

Selena Gomez addresses 'shame and guilt' on virtual cooking show
Sia on Katy Perry's struggle with deep depression: 'She had a real breakdown'

Sia on Katy Perry's struggle with deep depression: 'She had a real breakdown'
Naya Rivera's son 'coping well' after losing mother to accidental drowning

Naya Rivera's son 'coping well' after losing mother to accidental drowning
Cardi B demands for male rappers to stand up for Breonna Taylor

Cardi B demands for male rappers to stand up for Breonna Taylor
National Radio Hall of Fame: Eminem lends support to Sway Calloway

National Radio Hall of Fame: Eminem lends support to Sway Calloway
Drake Bell denies allegations of physical abuse made in viral TikTok video

Drake Bell denies allegations of physical abuse made in viral TikTok video
'Rising Phoenix': Netflix documentary trailer features Prince Harry

'Rising Phoenix': Netflix documentary trailer features Prince Harry

Trailer for Tom Holland's 'Devil All the Time' released

Trailer for Tom Holland's 'Devil All the Time' released

James Bond star Naomie Harris backs new Extinction Rebellion climate change film

James Bond star Naomie Harris backs new Extinction Rebellion climate change film

Latest

view all