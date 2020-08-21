Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Aug 21 2020
Jessica Simpson opens up about her eczema battle

Jessica Simpson has talked about her skin disease, stating she has suffered from eczema - which causes areas of skin to become itchy, dry, cracked, sore and red - since she was young.

The 40-year-old - who lost 100lbs last year by changing her diet, has opened up about her eczema battle and shared a lengthy note on her Instagram.

She wrote: "Y'all know I love connecting with you about life experiences. For the first time, I'm sharing that I've had eczema since I was a kid. After a recent eczema flare, I decided to talk to my doctor and was prescribed EUCRISA. While your experience may be different, it really works for me."

She added: "You can get involved by sharing #EczemaConversation in your own way on your social media. If you or your little one have eczema."

Jessica also shared safety information on the drug, including side effects, in her post. Meanwhile, Jessica lost 100lbs last year by changing her diet.

The star ballooned to 240lbs when she was pregnant with her now- 17-month-old daughter Birdie but managed to get back to her pre-baby weight in six months thanks to some help from her trainer Harley Pasternak.

