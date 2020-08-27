Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Aug 27 2020
Angelina Jolie wants for Brad Pitt to get 'off his high horse'

Thursday Aug 27, 2020

Angelina Jolie wants for Bard Pitt to get ‘off his high horse’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal battle has been getting worse as the days go on and in a recent turn of events, Jolie’s entourage claim Pitt is allegedly being ‘unreasonable’ regarding the outcome of the custody battle.

After calling for the judge handling their case to be escorted off, a source close to Jolie spoke to Us Weekly about the scuffle and claimed that Jolie wants Pitt to "get off his high horse" and listen to reason.

The source further went on to note her thoughts on the matter, claiming, “Her stance is that he needs to get off his high horse and be reasonable in return.”

A Page Six report states that Jolie “only wants peace and what’s fair.” The insider also added she is simply trying to be a "protective parent" and do what’s best for her family.

