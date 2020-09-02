The shocking reason why Meghan Markle was not allowed to wear Princess Diana's crown

Meghan Markle dreamt of wearing Princess Diana's glistening tiara but was shunned to do so.

Back in 2018, on the day of Meghan and Harry's nuptials, royal fans had anticipated that Meghan will honour Diana, by wearing the gorgeous Spencer crown.



However, when she stepped outside the Queen's Rolls Royce, she was seen adorning a crown jewel instead.

It was certain that Meghan was not allowed to wear Diana's crown on her big day.

This was because of the amount of attention it would have otherwise received.

It was thought that if Meghan would have worn the tiara, it would have eclipsed her wedding and taken the limelight away from her stunning Givenchy dress and veil.

It was also felt that wearing the crown did not actually represent the family Meghan was getting marrying into.

The Spencer tiara has remained untouched ever since Princess Diana's tragic passing away.

In line of this, Meghan's tiara was a custom-made one, that she chose from a selection of dazzlers.