Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Sajal Ali shows off pet pup after admitting she was afraid of dogs

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

Sajal Ali’s cute pet dog wins the internet

Sajal Ali, who had recently disclosed that she had always been scared of dogs, shared a cute photo of her pet and it has taken the internet by storm.

The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared the sweet photo of her pet dog in her story without any caption.

The endearing post has won the hearts of her fans on social media.

Earlier in July, Sajal had disclosed that she had always been scared of dogs and is still slightly afraid.

Sharing a photo with the pet dog. She wrote, “I’ve always been scared of dogs, and still am just a little bit.”

She further said, “But I realized that once you understand them and give them a chance to be your friend, they are the sweetest.”

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian unlikely to get back together as a couple: report

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian unlikely to get back together as a couple: report
Bradley Cooper has barred visitors at his home fearing his mother’s health amid pandemic

Bradley Cooper has barred visitors at his home fearing his mother’s health amid pandemic
Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer

Princess Diana had ‘several furious outbursts’ against staff, says Charles’s biographer
Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Queen Elizabeth’s response to Princess Diana’s death had caused public outcry

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie
Prince Charles made Princess Diana feel ‘inferior and insecure’, says close friend

Prince Charles made Princess Diana feel ‘inferior and insecure’, says close friend
‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West

‘God told me to cut off Taylor Swift at 2009 VMAs,’ claims Kanye West
Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US

Prince Harry three weeks away from reaching resident alien status in the US
Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix

Brad Pitt joins ‘GoT’ and ‘Star Wars’ makers for ‘The Three-Body Problem’ on Netflix
Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Akon planning to build a ‘real-life Wakanda’ from 'Black Panther' in Senegal

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Kanye West speaks about Kim Kardashian wanting to terminate her pregnancy

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Demi Lovato thanks her late ‘abusive’ father in ‘deeply personal’ open letter

Latest

view all