Prince Charles made Princess Diana feel ‘inferior and insecure’, says close friend

The world is well aware of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s turbulent marriage but the extent at which the late royal family member suffered is widely unknown.

According to unearthed reports, the Princess of Wales was always made to feel ‘inferior’ and insecure’ while she was married to the future King of England.

With infidelity allegations tarnishing their ties from both ends, their tumultuous marriage had caught the attention of the world, bringing their private lives out in the open.

Andrew Morton in his 1992-released book titled Diana: Her True Story, recalled how she had sparked concern amongst some of her friends after the way she was treated in her marriage by her own husband.

Morton explained that the princess felt "ignored everywhere she went.”

"Diana would, for example, never contemplate making any input into any of his special interests such as architecture, the environment or agriculture.”

"Painful experience tells her that any suggestions would be treated with ill-disguised contempt 'He makes her feel intellectually insecure and inferior and constantly reinforces that message,'” Morton cited a close friend as saying.

"When Charles took his wife to see A Woman of No Importance when he celebrated his 43rd birthday, the irony was not lost on her friends."

Diana and Charles had gotten married in massive royal ceremony that was televised all across the globe on July 29, 1981. The two parted ways in 1992 with their divorce finalizing in 1996, a year before the late princes died in a car crash.