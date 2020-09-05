Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Brie Larson turned down her iconic Captain Marvel role twice

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 05, 2020

American actor Brie Larson’s portrayal as Captain Marvel won over crazed fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, it has now been revealed that the Academy Award winner was quite hesitant in accepting the role of the trailblazing superhero in the MCU.

The Room star posted a new video on her YouTube channel where she listed all projects that she had the eyes for but didn’t clear the auditions.

The list included The Book of Eli, Get Him to the Greek, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Avatar, Sucker Punch, Gulliver’s Travel, Percy Jackson, Juno, Pitch Perfect, Iron Man 2, Thor and The Lightening Thief.

She then recalled how she bagged the part as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, saying she had been filming for Kong: Skull Island when she was extended the offer for the Marvel gig.

She went on to reveal that she had initially refused the part: “Oh, I can’t do that. I have too much anxiety. That’s too much for me. I don’t think I could handle that. I’m too much of an introvert. That’s way too big of a thing for me.”

She proceeded to narrate how it was after her meeting with the studios and being shown some concept art that she was really convinced to take on the role.

“I was very surprised by the way that they were talking about feminism and the way they were handling it. All female writers, a female director... and as many female voices in this as possible,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late
Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife

Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot
Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar

Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar
CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October

CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October
Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’

Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’
Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?

Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?
'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'
How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez

How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eyeing an Oscar after their new Netflix deal?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eyeing an Oscar after their new Netflix deal?

‘Harry, Meghan threatening the monarchy’: Queen asked to take back their royal titles

‘Harry, Meghan threatening the monarchy’: Queen asked to take back their royal titles

Latest

view all