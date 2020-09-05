Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 05 2020
Meghan Markle vs Ivanka Trump: experts predict as a face-off in US election 2024

Saturday Sep 05, 2020

As Meghan Markle’s prospects for a political career brighten up, many are speculating that her rival may be her former friend Ivanka Trump.

According to royal commentators, the Duchess of Sussex has been feeling liberated in expressing her political views ever since she stepped down as a royal family member along with Prince Harry, leading many into believing that the next elections could see her as a candidate.

As per experts, during her father Donald Trump’s tenure, Ivanka Trump too has made her public presence known and may be eyeing the same path as the president.

Commentator Rosa Silverman wrote for The Telegraph, saying: “Might Ivanka be eyeing a slot on the Republican ticket? Yes, back in 2017, she insisted she tries to ‘stay out of politics’. But people change.”

While Meghan’s chances of coming out victorious are still slim, many are still of the belief that her influence will surge tremendously within the coming years.

Silverman spoke about Meghan’s political aspirations, saying: “Where else except the White House is there to go when you’ve already made it to princess level in your Thirties?”

She went on to note that the two women encountering each other in the electoral race may be unlikely but the unpredictability of the US presidential race can bring about anything. 

