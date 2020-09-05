Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accept Netflix deal to pay off heavy bills

Can't connect right now! retry
Soon after news of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal came out, the entire internet went into a fit of rage. However, even in light of the public backlash the network giant is facing, it is estimated that the couple will get nearly $100 million to $150 million out of this deal.

Many royal experts and sources believe this decision “comes at the right time”, especially in light of the mounting bills that are constantly piling up under the couple’s noses.

According to royal expert and ITV News's editor Chris Ship, Harry and Meghan reportedly chose to go down this route in an attempt to pay back the mounting bills they have been racking up since their first move was finalized.

Even ABC News’s foreign correspondent, Maggie Rulli believes a major part of this decision had to do with their splurge on an £11 million mansion in Santa Barbara.

She believes, "Netflix will be a nice pay day. That was a major part of it, I think. They have a huge house they now have to pay for, and supposedly it is not coming from Prince Charles anymore." After all, with 16 bedrooms and bathrooms, Santa Barbara is by no means a humble abode, and will require a lot of 'green' for upkeep. 

A royal source also weighed in on the couple’s decision to Express.uk saying, "It is not just this mansion they have to pay for, which they have a whopping great mortgage on, reportedly £7.5million."

“They also said they would replay the money for the renovation for Frogmore Cottage which was £2.4million. They have to pay rent on that, plus running costs and security bills."

The source added that while this Netflix deal will provide them with “a lot of money, they need a lot of money to pay for all these things” as it is, so this step might just be a bucket in an ocean.

In order to make this decision worth while, the couple has opted for “five year deals with important stars." After all, "It is a powerhouse. It can guarantee payments to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for five years if that is necessary.”

