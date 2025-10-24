Amy Schumer shows off slim figure in makeup-free mirror selfie

Amy Schumer flaunts flat stomach, says ‘no filter, no filler’

Amy Schumer is taking pride in her slimmer figure.

The comedian, 44, shared a mirror selfie on Thursday via Instagram Stories, posing in a sports bra with her toned stomach on display. “No filter, no filler, no clean mirror,” she captioned the photo.

Schumer’s transformation has been receiving praises lately. Earlier this month, she posted photos from a Las Vegas trip with friends Alex Saks and Jillian Bell, wearing a short Miu Miu shirt dress and black heels. The comments were filled with admiration from Selma Blair who wrote “Leggggggs” and Lee Daniels who praised her as “Skinnnnnnnny mommmmma.”

Schumer has also been open about her weight loss journey. After a difficult experience with Ozempic — which left her bedridden and nauseous — she said she later found a better balance through other treatments.

The Trainwreck star revealed she now uses estrogen and progesterone to manage perimenopause symptoms and takes Mounjaro, a diabetes medication also used for weight loss.

“My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared,” she shared in March. “My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy. I’m having a really good experience.”