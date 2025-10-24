Derek Hough responds to Ryan Seacrest's Wheel of Fortune story

Derek Hough reacts to Ryan Seacrest’s claim he nearly broke Wheel of Fortune set

Derek Hough is setting the record straight after Ryan Seacrest claimed he jumped on the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune prop during his recent appearance.

The dancer and Dancing with the Stars judge, 40, completely denied the story on Wednesday, writing via Instagram Stories, “BTW, this is 1000% NOT true,” alongside a screenshot of Seacrest’s comments.

“I would never disrespect a set like that — however awesome that would’ve been to be ‘spun around like a cake ornament,’ haha.”

His response comes just a few days after Seacrest, 50, told USA Today this week that during a commercial break of the Sept. 26 episode, Hough had hopped onto the game show’s iconic wheel.

“He was jumping on the center of the wheel and having Bruno [Tonioli] spin it,” Seacrest said, joking that producers had to ask him to stop before it broke.

The Emmy-winning choreographer did jump—but only on the podium—after winning $63,350 for Feeding America.

Hough’s episode also featured fellow DWTS stars Bruno Tonioli and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.

Hough and Seacrest share a bit of personal history too as the Wheel of Fortune host previously dated Hough’s sister, Julianne Hough, from 2010 to 2013.