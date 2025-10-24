Orlando Bloom moves on with new fling after Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom’s new romance revealed months after Katy split

Orlando Bloom is reportedly going on dates with a new fling four months after he and ex-fiancée Katy Perry called off their marriage.

As per a report by The Sun, the 48-year-old actor is back in the dating market and spotted getting cosy with a mystery brunette.

It is pertinent to mention that Katy and Orlando parted ways after nine years of relationship and share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy.

"Orlando and Katy split really amicably and only want the best for each other," a source told the outlet.

"He has been keeping things low-key but is dating again," the insider continues.

The tipster further shared, "He's been on a string of dates in Chelsea and it looks pretty chill, but he's having fun."

"Right now, he's keeping it casual," the bird chirped.

This came after Katy was speculated to be dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The romance rumors began in July when the pair was seen having a private dinner in Montreal.

Earlier this month, Katy and Justin were spotted kissing and cuddling on the pop star's yatch off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

A source told DailyMail, "She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn't realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy's arm and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau."

However, neither of them has publicly confirmed their relationship status.