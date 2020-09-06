Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Aniston's ex flame Tate Donovan blasts Hollywood's obsession with white men

Jennifer Aniston's ex beau, Tate Donovan, recently raised his voice against the film industry's perpetual obsession with white men.

While talking to IANS, the actor, director and voice artist revealed his two cents about the lack of diversity prevalent in Hollywood.

"Most of Hollywood lacks diversity. It's one of the big problems. We really need to change. It's ridiculous. It has been since the beginning of my career. It's embarrassing to see just white men on the set," he said.

Donavan went on to acknowledge how his blockbuster sitcom Friends too lacked diversity.

Earlier, Marta Kauffman, creator of the famed 90s show as well as actor David Shwimmer also admitted to the problem.

Speaking of how important it is to initiate change, Donovan added, "Change can't come quick enough, but I think things are gradually changing. Both #MeToo And #BlacKLivesMatter have affected people, and I think people are really woken up now to implement necessary changes," he added.

On the other hand, Donovan reflected on his guest appearance in Friends with Jennifer Aniston and co.

"They were so good at their jobs. I had dated Jennifer Aniston, so I knew everybody. I would always go and watch their tapings and stuff like that. They're just so good at their jobs. And they made me feel very welcome. It was great. I had a lot of fun with the cast and crew," he recalled.

