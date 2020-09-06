Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 06 2020
Rihanna badly injured after e-bike accident

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

American singer and songwriter Rihanna has suffered injuries through a tragic accident that left her face swollen and bruised.

The Umbrella crooner, 32, got into an accident while driving her electric scooter after which TMZ obtained photos of her face covered in bruises as she arrived outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica in California.

The outlet reported how the singer was brought food and beverages while she remained inside her car.

People magazine had quoted her representative on Saturday opening up about her accident: “Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face. Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly.”

This is the second e-bike accident of a celebrity that took place within a month as Simon Cowell too was hospitalized in August after he broke his back while riding his electronic scooter.

