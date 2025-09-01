 
Geo News

Melissa Rivers hijacks her late mother Joan's legacy for limelight?

Melissa Rivers accused of using mom Joan Rivers' voice to elevate her own

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2025

Melissa Rivers uses her late mother Joan to build her own empire: Source
Melissa Rivers uses her late mother Joan to build her own empire: Source

Melissa Rivers is using her mother Joan Rivers’ famous social media account to stay relevant in the world of entertainment.

The 57-year-old American actress and television host, famously known as a nepo baby, is using her late mom’s Instagram account as a promotional machine.

Sources told Radar Online that following Joan's death from "anoxic encephalopathy due to hypoxic arrest" after undergoing a laryngoscopy in 2014, Melissa has taken control over her hugely popular social media account that has over one million followers.

Notably, the page, which used to be filled with sharp and funny posts, now has many plugs for Melissa’s projects.

"She got the passwords after Joan died. And she's been using them ever since – to 'honor' her mom, sure, but also to keep the spotlight on herself,” the source said.

One of her family friends also opened up to the same outlet, saying, "Let's be real. She's trying to step out of her mom's shadow – but knows she wouldn't be here without Joan.”

"Joan was a legend and Melissa's keeping her name alive. But let's not pretend she's not also standing squarely in that spotlight,” the insider quipped.

