Celine Dion prepares for her comeback amid debilitating illness: Source

Celine Dion's comeback dream is about to come true

Celine Dion is reportedly set to make a comeback as she continues rehearsing and undergoing physical therapy while fighting her worsening battle with stiff person syndrome.

According to Radar Online, the 57-year-old Canadian singer has been working diligently to rescue her voice and build stamina before her comeback into the music world again next year.

Insiders told the outlet that Dion, who rose to remarkable heights of fame after singing My Heart Will Go On for Titanic, is on the road to recovery from her fight with stiff person syndrome.

Per Johns Hopkins Medicine, stiff person syndrome “is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time. However, some people experience other symptoms such as an unsteady gait, double vision or slurred speech. SPS symptoms are thought to be related to which type of SPS a person has.”

The insider revealed, "She's doing great, her health is on track and she's hitting the high notes again. She's gently rehearsing at home and continuing with her physical therapy to treat her SPS.

Dion “is moving around pretty good, and her voice sounds wonderful, thanks to all the vocal exercises she's been doing,” they added.

"People can't believe she's doing so well so soon. Of course, she still has her bad days, but she's getting stronger,” the source noted.

The crooner of A New Day Has Come is willing to perform next year, which “is her dream and she's working hard to achieve it. She's doing what she needs to speed up her comeback," said the insider.