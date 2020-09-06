Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Cara Delevingne and Halsey dating after their exes Ashley Benson, G-Eazy get together

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

Cara Delevingne's ex-girlfriend Ashley Benson is now dating Halsey’s ex-boyfriend and rapper G-Eazy

British supermodel Cara Delevingne and American singer Halsey have become the talk of town after circulating rumours claim the two been have seeing each other.

Months after her split from actor Ashley Benson, the fashion icon appears to be moving on with the US popstar, as claimed by reports.

Cara’s ex-girlfriend Ashley is dating Halsey’s ex-boyfriend and rapper G-Eazy, and now the two have gotten together to seemingly get back at their exes.

A source cited by The Sun said: “Cara has been seeing Halsey in the last few weeks and they’ve been having a laugh together.”

“It’s all very casual and just a bit of fun. Neither of them are particularly keen to be tied down and they’re fine about seeing other people.”

“They’ve both been very open and just want to enjoy themselves so they’re both on the same wavelength,” the source claimed.

“They’re usually so busy and flying around the world, but as they’ve been stuck in LA in recent months, it’s given them a chance to see each other,” they added.

“It’s actually just funny to them that their exes are together now, and there’s no hard feelings,” said the insider. 

More From Entertainment:

Esra Bilgic sweats it out in this behind-the-scene video from Ertugrul

Esra Bilgic sweats it out in this behind-the-scene video from Ertugrul

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late
‘Meghan Markle used the royal family to go from C-lister to A-lister': experts lash out

‘Meghan Markle used the royal family to go from C-lister to A-lister': experts lash out
Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife

Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot
Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar

Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar
CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October

CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October
Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’

Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’
Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?

Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?
'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'
How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez

How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez

Latest

view all