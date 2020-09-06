Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’

After suffering from immensely debilitating migraines, Chrissy Teigen turned to botox, and fans are raving over her sound judgement.

Teigen elaborated upon her decision over on Twitter and revealed, "I get really really bad pregnancy headaches” and so “was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally.”

After fans began raving over the model’s openness, Teigen tweeted out details regarding her procedure and claimed, "Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing. (sic)"





