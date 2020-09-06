Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 06 2020
By
Web Desk

CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October

Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the lead role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, will be arriving in Pakistan on three-day visit from October 9 to 11, it has confirmed.

Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu quoting Frontiers World, a London-based events management outfit, reported that Altan aka Ertugrul will be visiting Pakistan in October.

According to the press release of Frontiers World, organising the trip in collaboration with official Turkish broadcaster TRT, a three-day star-studded tour ‘Jashn-e-Ertuğrul’ from 9-11 October will bring Altan face-to-face with his fans across Pakistan.

Engin will meet his fans in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The Turkish epic star will hold an exclusive on-stage question and answer sessions.

Earlier, there were reports that Engin Altan will be visiting Pakistan soon and perform the groundbreaking of a mosque in Islamabad.

Engin’s popularity skyrocketed in Pakistan after Dirilis: Ertugrul started airing in the country in Urdu dubbing.

More From Entertainment:

Esra Bilgic sweats it out in this behind-the-scene video from Ertugrul

Esra Bilgic sweats it out in this behind-the-scene video from Ertugrul

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late
‘Meghan Markle used the royal family to go from C-lister to A-lister': experts lash out

‘Meghan Markle used the royal family to go from C-lister to A-lister': experts lash out
Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife

Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot
Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar

Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar
Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’

Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’
Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?

Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?
'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'
How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez

How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eyeing an Oscar after their new Netflix deal?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eyeing an Oscar after their new Netflix deal?

Latest

view all