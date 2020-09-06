Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

Princess Diana’s friends circle has always star-studded with luminaries from every walk of life being close to the public figure.

What many may not be aware of is how the late Princess of Wales had also been quite close to the deceased Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

An old anecdote giving a glimpse of their raucous friendship has been making rounds online where the singer had ‘smuggled’ the royal family member into a gay bar in disguise.

According to ES Insider, the revelation was made in Diana’s memoir, The Power of Positive Drinking where actor Cleo Rocos harked back to the evening back in 1980s, where she, along with Diana, Mercury and comedian Kenny Everett had spent an afternoon together, watching Golden Girls and drinking champagne and playing a game that involved adding a ‘naughtier storyline’ over muted episodes of the show.

Rocos further revealed how Diana was eager to tag along with her friends on their outing to a gay bar. However, her friends were a bit hesitant given the princess’ prominent status.

They soon had to cave in to Diana’s ‘mischief mode’ and come up with a plan of ‘smuggling her inside.’

Mercury told his pals, “Go on, let the girl have some fun.” They then decided to dress her up as a man in hopes of her being seen as a “rather eccentrically dressed gay male model.”

“She did look like a beautiful young man,” Rocos recalled.

“We were nudging each other like naughty schoolchildren. Diana and Freddie were giggling… Once the transaction was completed, we looked at one another, united in our triumphant quest. We did it!” she added. 

