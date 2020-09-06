Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Esra Bilgic sweats it out in this behind-the-scene video from Ertugrul

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic rose to international fame due to her outstanding performance in popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actress went through intense gym workouts and rehearsals to fit into the role of a Seljuk warrior who got married to Ertugrul.

There are plenty of behind-the-scene videos available on the internet that prepped hard for the historical series.

One such video shows Esra Bilgic sweating it out in the gym and taking part in sword fights to prepare herself for her role as Halime Hatun. 

More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner's relationship has been 'shaky' of late
‘Meghan Markle used the royal family to go from C-lister to A-lister': experts lash out

‘Meghan Markle used the royal family to go from C-lister to A-lister': experts lash out
Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife

Ellen DeGeneres’s snide remark about Prince Harry choosing Meghan Markle as wife
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke up a day before they tied the knot
Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar

Princess Diana was ‘smuggled’ by Freddie Mercury inside a gay bar
CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October

CONFIRMED: Engin Altan aka Ertugrul to visit Pakistan from 9-11 October
Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’

Chrissy Teigen turns to botox for ‘really bad pregnancy headaches’
Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?

Why couldn’t the royals handle Meghan Markle, Prince Harry challenging traditions?
'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

'Gossip Girl’ reboot to go on floors in October

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'

Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'
How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez

How Hailey Baldwin feels about husband Justin Bieber rapping about ex Selena Gomez
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eyeing an Oscar after their new Netflix deal?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eyeing an Oscar after their new Netflix deal?

Latest

view all