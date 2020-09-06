Esra Bilgic sweats it out in this behind-the-scene video from Ertugrul

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic rose to international fame due to her outstanding performance in popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".



The actress went through intense gym workouts and rehearsals to fit into the role of a Seljuk warrior who got married to Ertugrul.

There are plenty of behind-the-scene videos available on the internet that prepped hard for the historical series.

One such video shows Esra Bilgic sweating it out in the gym and taking part in sword fights to prepare herself for her role as Halime Hatun.