Sonam Kapoor shares a powerful post against Rhea Chakraborty's arrest

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor recently reacted to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest with a powerful quote expressing reproach towards the move.



Hours after Rhea's detention by law enforcers, Sonam Kapoor took to her social media and reacted to the news by sharing a cryptic Instagram post.

Along with a post about patriarchy, she went to add American novelist Walter Norris Kirn's saying: "Everyone loves witch hunt unless its someone else's being hunted."

After intensifying their probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the authorities mainly focused on the drug angle. And now, after three days of continuous interrogation, the NCB has arrested the actress on charges of procuring drugs.



Rhea Chakraborty has been reportedly sent to 14-day judicial custody, the move appears to divide Bollywood celebs as they shared their different opinions on social media regarding this development.



Some of them have tried justifying on Rhea’s behalf saying that she has been arrested for procuring drugs and not for murder or gold-digging charges. Among others who have taken Rhea’s side is Sonam Kapoor who has shared a post on Instagram that includes the quote, "Roses are red, violets are blue. Let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you."