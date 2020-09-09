Queen Elizabeth not returning to capital as she announces Windsor as her new home

Queen Elizabeth II is all set to return to Windsor Castle, while keeping the Buckingham Palace only for a limited number of ‘secret’ events.

According to Buckingham Palace, the monarch along with the Duke of Edinburgh will leave Balmoral and spend some private time at Sandrigham next week.

Her Majesty had spent the summer at her Aberdeenshire retreat amid the coronavirus pandemic, all the while rumours spiraled about her not returning to the capital.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh will depart Balmoral Castle during the week commencing September 14 to spend time privately on the Sandringham Estate,” a spokesperson was quoted saying by the Mirror.

"Subject to the finalisation of the autumn programme, Her Majesty's intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements,” added the palace rep.

"These plans will be kept under review and will of course be subject to all relevant guidance and advice,” it was further revealed.