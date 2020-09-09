Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth not returning to capital as she announces Windsor as her new home

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II is all set to return to Windsor Castle, while keeping the Buckingham Palace only for a limited number of ‘secret’ events.

According to Buckingham Palace, the monarch along with the Duke of Edinburgh will leave Balmoral and spend some private time at Sandrigham next week.

Her Majesty had spent the summer at her Aberdeenshire retreat amid the coronavirus pandemic, all the while rumours spiraled about her not returning to the capital.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh will depart Balmoral Castle during the week commencing September 14 to spend time privately on the Sandringham Estate,” a spokesperson was quoted saying by the Mirror.

"Subject to the finalisation of the autumn programme, Her Majesty's intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements,” added the palace rep.

"These plans will be kept under review and will of course be subject to all relevant guidance and advice,” it was further revealed. 

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption
'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'
Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo

Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo
Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts

Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts
Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane
Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover

Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover
Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia of Sweden were commoners before entering royal families

Meghan Markle, Princess Sofia of Sweden were commoners before entering royal families
'Leaving Jennifer Aniston was heartbreaking yet gentle,' recalls Justin Theroux

'Leaving Jennifer Aniston was heartbreaking yet gentle,' recalls Justin Theroux

Latest

view all