Atiqa Odho takes a trip down memory lane with Shah Rukh Khan

Atiqa Odho shared a throwback photo from the sets of Bollywood film 'Devdas' featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Pakistan’s veteran actor Aqtiqa Odho took fans on a trip to nostalgia by sharing a photo where she can be seen striking a pose with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Turning to Instagram, the Humsafar actor shared a throwback photo from the sets of Bollywood film Devdas and described how their meeting had been an amicable one.

“When my sister and I met @iamsrk on the sets of #Devdas in #Mumbai years ago. He was humble and friendly and the set was just beautiful,” she wrote.

The acclaimed actor has rubbed shoulders with quite a few bigwigs from Bollywood as she earlier shared a photo with Shashi Kapoor as well.



“Sorting out my albums during this lockdown, I came across this picture of myself, Shashijee, my sister, and his daughter in Mumbai so many years ago. He was a great man and artist. Always humble and affectionate. I was a huge fan!” she wrote.







