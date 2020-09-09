Prince Charles termed a ‘curse’ by Romanian villagers for showing way to tourists

A village in Transylvania has been criticizing Prince Charles for crowding their small homeland with flocks of tourists.

The Prince of Wales has been a regular visitor of the ancient village since 1998 to promote traditional methods of farming as well as eco-tourism. He also owns two properties in the area.

However, villagers have not been too pleased about the heir to the British throne frequenting their homeland as this leads to their small village of merely 450 inhabitants overwhelmed with tourists.

One of the residents, Ursula Radu-Fernolend told BBC that the prince descended upon their village both as a “blessing and a curse.”

Another resident, Martin Lascu, told the outlet: "Cars are going past from early morning until late in the evening. Everyone is coming because of Prince Charles."

Each year, the number of tourists buying tickets has only goes up with 5,000 in 2005, 15,000 in 2015 and nearly 45,000 in 2019.

That being said, the gypsies are certainly the ones profiting off the entire commotion as told by guesthouse owner, Anisia Stanculescu.

"Prince Charles is good for the gipsies. They can sell things like traditional handmade socks, brandy and jam to the tourists, get money to improve their homes,” she said.