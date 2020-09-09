Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

An old  video purporting to show Meghan Markle continues to circulate on social media a couple of years after it first emerged on the internet.

The video had gone viral after it was shared with captions that suggested the person seen in the clip was in fact a robot instead of the Duchess of Sussex.   

After coming across the video, many people seemed convinced that Meghan Markle is a robot.

The clip shows the royal couple sitting in the audience and applauding, but their faces aren't moving.


According to reports, the video was from the Britain's Got Talent finale and the royal appearance was actually a stunt to promote the the new Live Figures exhibit at Madame Tussauds London.

More From Entertainment:

Kangana Ranaut flays Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: 'I live or die, will expose you'

Kangana Ranaut flays Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: 'I live or die, will expose you'
Home invader wanted to kill Eminem

Home invader wanted to kill Eminem
Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption
When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'
Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo

Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo
Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts

Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts
Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane
Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover

Gigi Hadid said she is ‘proud to be Palestinian’ after hijab backlash on Vogue cover

Latest

view all