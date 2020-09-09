Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Angelina Jolie is one of the most popular film actresses in the world. 

She was married to Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt until recently.

The couple decided to part ways after differences emerged between them over their children.

While it's a common knowledge that Brad Pitt has no social media presence, a large number of people believe that Angelina Jolie has an Instagram account.

An Insta account with over million followers is quite popular among the fans where pictures and videos of the actress are often shared.

What makes people believe that the account actually belongs to the Hollywood actress is the verification check mark.

The perception is wrong because the verification check is not where it should be.

A simple visit to the profile reveals that the account is being run by a fan or a group of fans.

