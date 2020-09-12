Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Leighton Meester, husband Adam Brody blessed with baby boy

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 12, 2020

Leighton Meester, husband Adam Brody blessed with baby boy

Leighton Meester of Gossip Girl fame and husband Adam Brody were blessed with a baby boy on Friday.

“Since last I played, I have a new kid,” Brody announced last week. “I have a boy and he’s a dream boy," he added.

In March, Meester was rumoured to be pregnant after she flaunted her growing pregnancy bump while on a walk.

The two tied the knot in a secret wedding in 2014 and welcomed their first-born child the next year.

They were blessed with daughter Arlo in 2015.

Opening up about embracing motherhood, Meester had earlier revealed, "People started telling me before [I had] a kid, ‘You’re going to really love them. Then you’re like, ‘Yeah, obviously, I’ll love them,’” the actress told Us Weekly.

“And then you do [have them] and you’re like, ‘Oh. OK. I don’t love anyone else. I just love them. And I don’t even love myself as much as I love them! Not even close,'" she added.

“I don’t know, would I kill somebody or die for them? Sure. I would.”

Meanwhile, last year Brody talked about how becoming a father 'is the best thing that ever happened to him.'

“I mean this cliché — [she’s my] pride and joy. It’s very apt. She’s the thing I’m most proud of and gives me the most joy. She’s just so dang awesome. It just gives you a new perspective in the best way — something to focus on that’s greater and more important than yourself," Brody said of his daughter.

"Also that’s 100 percent true and even in another way. She has even become my security blanket for the outside world in terms of ‘I don’t need your approval I have my daughter," Brody concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles
Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet

Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet
Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’

Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’
Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'
Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard
Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’
Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son

Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son
Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’
Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?

Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?

Latest

view all