Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track

Prince William and Kate Middleton are facing flak over a video posted on their Instagram that features a Harry Styles song in the background.

The supposedly ‘saucy’ track by the British crooner has sent royal fans on social media into a meltdown as they attacked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over ‘lack of professionalism.’

The Kensington Royal Instagram account posted a compilation video of William’s visit to Belfast to commemorate Emergency Services Day with the former One Direction member’s song Watermelon Sugar playing in the background.

One user said: "I'm sorry but this new format and music choice for your account is not going in the right direction. Why try to fix something that wasn't broken? I liked the professionalism and informative way you were doing your accounts until recently."



"What’s the point of the Harry Styles music?" asked one royal fan.

"Could you please return the account to the professionalism it used to have?" commented another.

"Isn’t this song a bit saucy for a Royal Family post?" one chimed in.

"This song choice is very odd. Clearly there’s been a change but not for the better. Please do something. Love you guys and all you do but this is not great at all,” said one fan.

"I believe this page represents the future King and Queen of the UK not some wannabe influencer. Can we please keep it bit more informative and less childish?" said another.

"Really? 'Watermelon Sugar' to represent the monarchy? Is there a Teenie running this account? PLEASE - it's not to late to go back to a professional account!"