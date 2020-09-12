Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 12, 2020

Brad Pitt and his new ladylove, Nicole Poturalski have been together for over nine months now.

And it looks like the couple's ship is sailing quite steadily as they are reportedly falling in love and getting closer with each passing day.

As per Us Weekly, the lovebirds are spending some quality time in Los Angeles as they let their relationship tread organically.

According to the report, the model isn’t "running around yelling about her love for Brad from the rooftops" as they are in a "go-with-the-flow-situation."

The outlet further cited their source as saying: "That’s where the bulk of her dates with Brad have been.”

The Fight Club also has another bizarre rule set for his relationships as he "has absolutely no plans nor any desire to ever get married again. Brad doesn’t want a girlfriend that he’s with every day."

That being said, the insider also highlighted: “Going by what Brad’s been saying, they are totally falling for each other."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles
Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet

Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet
Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’

Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’
Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'
Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard
Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son

Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son
Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’
Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?

Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?
Queen Elizabeth forced to spend time apart from Kate Middleton's kids

Queen Elizabeth forced to spend time apart from Kate Middleton's kids

Latest

view all