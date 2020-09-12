Can't connect right now! retry
Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’

Following the much-criticized Netflix deal, the royal family will now be looking over its shoulders for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A royal expert claimed that as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been forging their own path ever since they severed their ties with the British royal family.

Royal expert, Victoria Murphy revealed in her piece for Town and Country that Queen Elizabeth II as well as other members of the family are keeping hopes up for the Sussex pair to “uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

"Because, while they have no way of controlling the Sussexes, the actions of this couple will inevitably still reflect on the institution," she wrote.

"Harry and Meghan may no longer have to engage with or answer to their critics, but the monarchy does not have the same freedom,” added Murphy who has been reporting on the royals since 2010.

"You could say it is the monarchy who is left looking over its shoulder,” she went on to say. 

