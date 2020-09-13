Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's reaction after Prince Harry lost military ranks: 'So unnecessary’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Meghan Markle had emotional reaction over decision to strip Prince Harry of military ranks, described it ‘so unnecessary’

Meghan Markle, who was heartbroken over the decision of the royal family to strip Prince Harry of his military titles, had described the move as 'unnecessary’.

The Daily Express UK, quoting new book Finding Freedom, reported that Meghan had told a friend about the decision and described it as ‘so unnecessary’.

Prince Harry, 35, who is proud of his military past, had served in military for 10 years from 2006 to 2015.

He served Lieutenant Commander of the Royal Navy, Major of the British Army and Squadron Leader of the Royal Air Force.

The Captain General of the Royal Marines was Prince Harry’s highest military title, that he received from the Queen in December 2017.

Prince Harry lost all his honorary military ranks when he and wife Meghan Markle left their royal lives behind.

Earlier there were reports that Harry was emotional over losing his honorary military ranks while stepping down his royal duties in January.

In January, Buckingham Palace had announced that Prince Harry is required to step back from his ‘official military appointments’ as part of his and Meghan’s decision to resign from royal duties.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton inspires Queen Elizabeth with her ‘Hold Still’ exhibition

Kate Middleton inspires Queen Elizabeth with her ‘Hold Still’ exhibition
Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess

Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal was Plan B as Queen rejected earlier options

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal was Plan B as Queen rejected earlier options
Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez
Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month

Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month
Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies
Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties
Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag
Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Latest

view all