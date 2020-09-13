Meghan Markle's reaction after Prince Harry lost military ranks: 'So unnecessary’

Meghan Markle had emotional reaction over decision to strip Prince Harry of military ranks, described it ‘so unnecessary’

Meghan Markle, who was heartbroken over the decision of the royal family to strip Prince Harry of his military titles, had described the move as 'unnecessary’.

The Daily Express UK, quoting new book Finding Freedom, reported that Meghan had told a friend about the decision and described it as ‘so unnecessary’.

Prince Harry, 35, who is proud of his military past, had served in military for 10 years from 2006 to 2015.

He served Lieutenant Commander of the Royal Navy, Major of the British Army and Squadron Leader of the Royal Air Force.

The Captain General of the Royal Marines was Prince Harry’s highest military title, that he received from the Queen in December 2017.

Prince Harry lost all his honorary military ranks when he and wife Meghan Markle left their royal lives behind.

Earlier there were reports that Harry was emotional over losing his honorary military ranks while stepping down his royal duties in January.

In January, Buckingham Palace had announced that Prince Harry is required to step back from his ‘official military appointments’ as part of his and Meghan’s decision to resign from royal duties.