Britney Spears has sent birthday greetings to her two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.

The singer had two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline who have birthdays close together.

Sean was born on September 14, 2005 while Jayden James was born on September 12, 2006.

Sharing a picture of the moon on Instagram, Britney said: "My two lil men’s birthdays are this week! [sic]"